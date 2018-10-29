Cash machine torn from village bank

Media player
Great Shelford Barclays ram-raid sees thieves rip out cash machine
The front of a village bank has been completely destroyed by ram-raiders, with thieves tearing out a cash machine.
It happened at Barclays in Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire, at about 01:05 GMT.
The construction telehandler used to ram the bank was left at the scene.
It comes just one month after raiders targeted the cash machine in the nearby Co-op supermarket.
29 Oct 2018
