Cash machine torn from village bank
Great Shelford Barclays ram-raid sees thieves rip out cash machine

The front of a village bank has been completely destroyed by ram-raiders, with thieves tearing out a cash machine.

It happened at Barclays in Great Shelford, Cambridgeshire, at about 01:05 GMT.

The construction telehandler used to ram the bank was left at the scene.

It comes just one month after raiders targeted the cash machine in the nearby Co-op supermarket.

  • 29 Oct 2018
