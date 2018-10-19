Cancer girl's garden makeover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Volunteers spend a 'secret week' making a dream come true

A 10-year-old girl with a rare form of cancer has had her wish of a garden makeover granted.

More than 30 volunteers spent a week transforming Amy Houghton's garden in Caxton, Cambridgeshire, to make it more accessible.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Oct 2018