British soldier's WW1 Belgian ale lives on

British soldier's WW1 Belgian-brewed ale lives on
A soldier who made ale for his homesick comrades in World War One is being honoured in Belgium 100 years after his first brew.
Sgt Jack Payne from Shepreth, Cambridgeshire, first produced Silly Scotch Ale on 13 October 1918 with a local brewery.
Named after the town of Silly in west Belgium, where he was stationed with the Suffolk Regiment, the ale was made from hops imported from Kent to give British troops a taste of home.
Family from the UK and Belgium gathered at the brewery to toast his memory with the ale.
18 Oct 2018
