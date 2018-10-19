Cancer girl's garden makeover wish granted
A 10-year-old girl with a rare form of cancer has had her wish of a garden makeover granted.

More than 30 volunteers spent a week transforming Amy Houghton's garden in Caxton, Cambridgeshire, to make it more accessible.

