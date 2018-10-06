Giant scale model moon hangs in cathedral
Peterborough Cathedral hosts giant moon replica

A replica of the moon has gone on show at Peterborough Cathedral.

Created using thousands of NASA satellite images, the model is 500,000 smaller than the real thing.

It was created by artist Luke Jerram, who has toured it around the world.

It's on show in the cathedral until 14 October.

