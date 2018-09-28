Foam used to fix weather-damaged road

Video

Voids under a major motorway interchange have been filled with a special kind of foam, rather than a traditional repair involving major excavation work..

The Girton Cloverleaf, which circles round to link the M11 and A14, has been closed to repair underground erosion in the embankment, caused by heavy rain.

In the past, it would have meant about eight weeks of road closures and diversions, but this pioneering technique is expected to take just three to complete.

Highways England said the works will "prevent much greater safety risks".