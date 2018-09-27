Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway
Flying Scotsman locomotive visits Nene Valley Railway

The Flying Scotsman has arrived at Wansford Station on the Nene Valley Railway, near Peterborough, as part of a tour across the UK.

In 1934, the locomotive clocked 100mph (161km/h) on a special test run – officially the first in the UK to have reached that speed.

  • 27 Sep 2018
