Pub hosts head-to-head art battles

Forget your darts and skittles, the battle of the easels could be heading to your local pub soon.

The Ostrich Inn in Peterborough hosts head-to-head art battles, where artists compete to create their best works in 90 minutes.

Artist Prin Marshall decided to bring Battle Lines to the Cambridgeshire city after seeing it at other UK venues.

She is now looking to expand the format to other areas in the east of England.

"With all the amazing artists that we have here anyway, I felt that was a gap and I wanted to bring it to my hometown," said Ms Marshall.

"It's about creating alternative platforms for those artists to access."