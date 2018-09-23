'I photograph really gross things'

Media player
Life as a medical photographer at Addenbrooke's Hospital
A medical photographer has spoken to the BBC about her career capturing images of disease, injury, surgery and occasionally death.
Martha Whiffen, 27, is based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and has won a number of awards for her work.
The photos, which often require a strong stomach, are used for a variety of medical research purposes.
"Sometimes I do have to photograph some really gross things," she said.
"Any time of day you could be called into theatre and photographing patients having their limbs cut off."
23 Sep 2018
