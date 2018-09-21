US Air Force unit gets freedom of town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Air Force unit receives Freedom of Huntingdon
The second in command of the US Airforce base at Alconbury in Cambridgeshire says he is delighted on behalf of his unit to have been awarded the Freedom of Huntingdon.
Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing paraded through the streets of the town and watched a celebratory fly-past.
Col Ron Cheatham said the strong ties between the base and the people of Huntingdon go back generations and the award was a testimony to the friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
-
21 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-45605287/us-air-force-unit-receives-freedom-of-huntingdonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window