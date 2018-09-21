US Air Force unit gets freedom of town
The second in command of the US Airforce base at Alconbury in Cambridgeshire says he is delighted on behalf of his unit to have been awarded the Freedom of Huntingdon.

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing paraded through the streets of the town and watched a celebratory fly-past.

Col Ron Cheatham said the strong ties between the base and the people of Huntingdon go back generations and the award was a testimony to the friendship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

