M11 sliproad to close for three weeks

The M11 sliproad at junction 14 is set to close for three weeks.

Known as the Girton interchange, access to the A14 eastbound from the M11 northbound will not be possible during the works to "strengthen the embankment".

Instead, drivers will be sent on a four-mile diversion to Dry Drayton, J30, before heading back down to A14.

Highways England said the works will "prevent much greater safety risks".