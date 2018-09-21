Thousands of bees found in hospital roof

Video

More than 60,000 bees have been found in the roof of a hospital building.

Staff at Fulbourn Hospital in Cambridge called in experts after noticing a large number of bees flying in and out of the Beechcroft building, which houses staff but is not open to patients.

They said "honey oozed" from the between gaps in the brick and plasterwork when a roof panel was removed on 10 September.

The Tree Bee Society took 12 hours to remove the bees, which they say had probably been there for years. Director Abigail Reade said they would "live happily" in a field at their base in Lancashire.