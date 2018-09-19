Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jack's: Will people switch to Tesco's new chain?
The UK's biggest supermarket chain is taking on Aldi and Lidl with its own discount store.
The first Jack's branch has been unveiled by Tesco in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, and will open on Thursday, along with an outlet in Immingham, Lincolnshire.
It is named after Tesco founder Sir Jack Cohen and its chief executive said it would be cheaper than the German discounters.
About 10 to 15 more stores are planned in new locations, but will shoppers make the switch?
19 Sep 2018
