Life as a young dementia carer

Video

What is it really like to work in a care home?

Follow a day in the life of 24-year-old Krastan Antonov, who works at a specialist dementia care centre in Cambridge.

Despite the emotional pressures and knowing better-paid jobs are available, he says there is nowhere else he would rather work.

Skills for Care says there are 18,750 vacancies across the east of England in adult social care - an increase

of about 4,000 from 2017.