A masterclass in plastic recycling
Recycling in the UK is on the up, with more than 500 tonnes of plastic rubbish collected from UK households in 2017- almost a 3% increase on the previous year.

In Peterborough, the city council says every tonne of recycling is worth £70 and if residents recycled 10% more it would save about £130k a year.

Knowing exactly what can be recycled can still be confusing, so residents from one street in the city gained tips during a masterclass.

  • 16 Sep 2018
