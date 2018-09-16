A masterclass in plastic recycling

Media player
Plastic recycling masterclass for Peterborough residents
Recycling in the UK is on the up, with more than 500 tonnes of plastic rubbish collected from UK households in 2017- almost a 3% increase on the previous year.
In Peterborough, the city council says every tonne of recycling is worth £70 and if residents recycled 10% more it would save about £130k a year.
Knowing exactly what can be recycled can still be confusing, so residents from one street in the city gained tips during a masterclass.
16 Sep 2018
