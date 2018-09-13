'Injecting my contraception is empowering'

Video

A medical student has said she finds it "empowering" to be able to inject herself with contraceptives at home, rather than go to a clinic or rely on the pill.

Caitlin Pley, who lives in Cambridge, has been given a year's supply of "Sayana Press" needles, and was taught how to use them.

Clinics say it offers choice to women and frees-up appointments, but there are concerns it could mean fewer opportunities for doctors to see vulnerable patients.

Doctors have warned access to contraceptives was at a "crossroads", with services being cut across England.