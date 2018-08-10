CCTV shows thieves raiding historic cafe
Video

Grantchester Orchard Tea Garden thieves caught on CCTV

Two men have been caught on CCTV using sledgehammers to raid a 120-year-old cafe used by some of Britain's most famous writers.

The men smashed in the door and broke the tills of the Orchard Tea Garden in Grantchester, Cambridge, on Thursday evening, before leaving with money and alcohol.

