BBC fulfils cancer patient's wish

BBC's Sue Marchant fulfils cancer patient's wish
Jorja, 15, has incurable leukaemia and has drawn up a bucket list of experiences she wants to have, from meeting her music idols to setting a new world record for the largest collection of giraffe toys and memorabilia.
Jorja, who's from North Walsham in Norfolk, ticked off another one by co-presenting a live radio show with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sue Marchant.
09 Aug 2018
