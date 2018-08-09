BBC fulfils cancer patient's wish
BBC's Sue Marchant fulfils cancer patient's wish

Jorja, 15, has incurable leukaemia and has drawn up a bucket list of experiences she wants to have, from meeting her music idols to setting a new world record for the largest collection of giraffe toys and memorabilia.

Jorja, who's from North Walsham in Norfolk, ticked off another one by co-presenting a live radio show with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sue Marchant.

