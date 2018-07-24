Boy, 7, surprises dad's consultant

Media player
Boy, 7, climbs mountain in dad's memory
A seven-year-old boy has returned to the hospital that treated his father to present a cheque.
Matt Houlihan lost his dad Inaki to cancer when he was two.
Now he has climbed the highest peak in Ireland to raise money for Addenbrooke's Hospital, where Inaki was treated.
24 Jul 2018
