Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two dead in bus and lorry crash in Guyhirn
Two men have died in a bus and lorry crash in Cambridgeshire.
The crash happened on the A47 in Guyhirn at about 07:30.
The men are believed to be the bus driver and a passenger of the double-decker.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cambridgeshire-44616625/two-dead-in-bus-and-lorry-crash-in-guyhirnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window