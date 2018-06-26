Two dead in bus and lorry crash
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Two dead in bus and lorry crash in Guyhirn

Two men have died in a bus and lorry crash in Cambridgeshire.

The crash happened on the A47 in Guyhirn at about 07:30.

The men are believed to be the bus driver and a passenger of the double-decker.

  • 26 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Wind turbine catches fire during storm