Woman recreates Bayeux Tapestry at home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bayeux Tapestry being recreated by Wisbech woman

A full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry is being recreated by a woman in her own home.

Mia Hansson, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, reckons she has another eight years of sewing to do, having completed 13m of the 70m-long project so far.

  • 17 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Why did Victorians censor the Bayeux Tapestry?