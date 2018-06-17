Woman recreates Bayeux Tapestry at home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bayeux Tapestry being recreated by Wisbech woman
A full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry is being recreated by a woman in her own home.
Mia Hansson, from Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, reckons she has another eight years of sewing to do, having completed 13m of the 70m-long project so far.
17 Jun 2018
