Underwater photographer awarded MBE
A photographer who captures the diversity of life in our oceans has been awarded an MBE.

Alex Mustard, from Peterborough, earned the award for services to underwater photography.

He picked up the accolade in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for 2018.

  • 08 Jun 2018
