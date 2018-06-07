Media player
A chihuahua puppy and rescued cygnet become friends
An orphaned cygnet has enjoyed a friendly encounter with a chihuahua after being rescued.
Sidney was found in long grass with a neck injury by Rob Adamson, who lives in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.
The swan now follows him wherever he goes, and seemed to enjoy meeting the young dog.
07 Jun 2018
