Puppy and cygnet become friends
An orphaned cygnet has enjoyed a friendly encounter with a chihuahua after being rescued.

Sidney was found in long grass with a neck injury by Rob Adamson, who lives in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

The swan now follows him wherever he goes, and seemed to enjoy meeting the young dog.

  • 07 Jun 2018
