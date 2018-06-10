Nurse shares wheelchair skills after stroke
A nurse who was unable to walk after a stroke is now teaching others how to use a wheelchair.

Rosie Tween, 61, was left without the use of her legs after suffering a spinal stroke whilst cycling to work in Cambridge in 2013.

She now volunteers for charity Back Up Trust at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, teaching skills to new wheelchair users.

