Van driver jailed for ramming police car
A van driver has been jailed for repeatedly ramming a police car during a pursuit near Cambridge, causing more than £17,000 of damage.

The driver refused to stop for the patrol car on 31 July and the high-speed chase was recorded on the police officer's head-mounted camera.

Paul Dei-Rossi, 31, of Calvin Close, Cottenham, admitted various offences.

  • 31 May 2018
