Video

An 89m (292ft) wind turbine caught fire after storms hit Cambridgeshire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on one of the blades of the turbine in Benwick Road, Doddington, at about 07:50 BST.

Parts of it have broken off with debris scattered in the area but there was no danger to the public, the fire service said.

Residents reported thunder and lightning overnight. The cause of the fire is not yet known.