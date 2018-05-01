What do you wear to a royal wedding?

Video

A schoolgirl from Cambridgeshire has shown off her dress after receiving an invite to the royal wedding.

Jorja Furze, 12, from Isleham in Cambridgeshire, was invited to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day because of her work as an ambassador for amputee charity Steel Bones.

Born with one leg, Jorja raises awareness for the charity, as well as giving mental health support in her local school.