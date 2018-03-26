Double fatal 117mph driver caught on CCTV
Video

A man who killed two people in a hit-and-run crash after taking cocaine and driving at up to 117mph has been jailed.

Richard Frost, 39, of Dorset Avenue, Chelmsford, was driving so erratically in Yaxley, Cambridgeshire, it led to police receiving a number of 999 calls from the public.

  • 26 Mar 2018