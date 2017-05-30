Aerial shots show zoo-keeper death park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Zoo tiger death: Aerial shots show Hamerton Zoo Park

Aerial shots show a wildlife park where a zoo-keeper died in a "freak accident" when a tiger entered an enclosure.

Rosa King, 34, died at Hamerton Zoo Park, near Huntingdon, on Monday.

  • 30 May 2017
Go to next video: 'Shining light' Zoo-keeper killed by tiger