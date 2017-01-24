'Obscene' fly-tip leaves road blocked
Rubbish including a bathtub and toilet strewn in Houghton Conquest road

A road was left blocked with fly-tipped rubbish including a toilet, bathtub and pool table.

Police say the person responsible for the fly-tip along London Lane in Houghton Conquest, Bedfordshire, may have struck locally before.

Cyclist Martin Galpin, who came across the debris, described it as "obscene".

Central Bedfordshire Council is investigating.

