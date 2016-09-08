Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peterborough man jailed for attacking parking warden
A man has been jailed for 18 months for attacking a parking warden, who fell and broke his leg.
The warden was left with semi-permanent nerve damage after the assault in Peterborough last September.
Shamal Asaad, 30, attacked the man after he gave him a penalty charge notice.
The attack was filmed by the officer's body camera.
08 Sep 2016
