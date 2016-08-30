A lorry driver who drove the wrong way around a roundabout has been allowed to keep his job despite carrying out an "extremely dangerous" manoeuvre.

The incident involving a Turners of Soham lorry was recorded on a dashcam near Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

No vehicles were hit during the incident, but former traffic police officer Tony Barrios described it as "alarming" and "extremely dangerous".

Paul Day, Turners' managing director, said the fully-qualified "English national, ex-Army" driver was "clearly confused" but the company intended to re-train him rather than dismiss him.

He said it was a more responsible option than firing the driver.