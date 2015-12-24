At least 13 hurt as bus hits building

Media player
Peterborough bus crash: At least 13 people injured
At least 13 people were injured when a bus crashed into an office used by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
It happened on Broadway in Peterborough at about 11:43 GMT.
None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.
24 Dec 2015
