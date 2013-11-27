Video

A murder inquiry into the killing of a doorman near Cambridge 18 years ago has been re-opened after a "significant breakthrough" by police.

The body of 24-year-old Ian Grant was found on wasteland near Cambridge in November 1995. He had been shot in the back of the head.

Det Ch Insp Jon Hutchinson, of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said allegiances had changed over time and he was optimistic that they would "unlock the truth of this case".