Video

CCTV footage filmed by a shopkeeper shows council refuse collectors apparently putting rubbish in a bin before walking off without emptying it.

Iftikhar Ahmed said he set up the camera after incidents where rubbish from his shop was not collected by Cambridge City Council.

The council said it would be investigating the incident and taking appropriate action in accordance with the council's disciplinary policy.

"We always aim to offer good customer service, and on this occasion the level of service was not acceptable. We have apologised in writing to the customer," a spokesman said.