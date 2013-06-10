Video

The founder of a multi-million pound global business has won a top international business award.

Julie Deane decided to start her own business from her kitchen table to pay for her daughter's private school fees.

Mrs Deane started the Cambridge Satchel Company in 2008 with just £600 and six satchels.

Her company now makes 900 a day and she has been named RSM Entrepreneur of the Year - the third major award for the company in two months - at the European Business Awards.