Safety upgrade urged after two people die in four-car crash
There have been calls for safety improvements on a road in Cambridgeshire after two people were killed in a crash.
Atilla Kubanda, 28, and Katalin Bedo, 31, died after four cars collided on Somersham Road. Nine other people were injured.
31 Jul 2012
