Water company engineers found a rather unexpected intruder as they explored a sewer with a robotic camera.

The quacking discovery was made by Wessex Water staff during a routine survey of an underground rainwater sewer pipe in Frenchay, Bristol.

A duck, believed to be on the hunt for algae to eat, was spotted offering a quizzical look straight down the camera's lens, having apparently wandered into the pipe from a nearby access point.

Wessex Water said staff had been able to help the duck get back to ground level safely.