YouTube train content creator Geoff Marshall was one of the first people to try out Bristol's newest railway station.

The Portway Park and Ride stop became the city's first new station for nearly a century when it was officially opened on 31 July.

Mr Marshall, who has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, said the new stop "wouldn't win any architectural awards" but he was pleased to see rail services being expanded.

Video journalist: Alex Howick