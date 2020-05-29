A seven-year-old boy has been given a new Black Panther themed bionic hand after a stranger offered to pay for its cost.

Alex, from Lancashire, was born without a right forearm and had been on an NHS prosthetic waiting list for more than three years.

A local plumber heard about his situation and paid nearly all of the £13,000 needed for a limb fitted by Open Bionics in Bristol.

This is the moment Alex's family thought they would never see.

Reporter: Andy Howard