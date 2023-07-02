Cheltenham cancer patient fulfils wish to drive a bus
A women who has cancer has fulfilled her dream of driving a bus.
Helen Weaver, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 18 months ago, said she had always wanted the chance to drive one and after chatting to a local bus driver, her wish was granted.
Stagecoach offered her a free training session at its depot in Cheltenham.
Helen said: "I'm so grateful for this experience. As a family, we are trying to stay positive and pack in as many fun things as possible."
Video Journalist: Dan Ayers