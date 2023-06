The last ocean-going paddle steamer in the world is seeing near-record numbers of passengers, says its crew.

PS Waverley travels around the UK, stopping in one area for days or weeks at a time before moving on.

The ship was built in 1946 but, for most of the last five years it has been out of action because of boiler problems and the impact of Covid-19.

But it is now regularly selling out its voyages.