The bravery and achievements of those involved in the Bristol Bus Boycott is being celebrated on the 60th anniversary of the movement.

Guy Bailey OBE, Paul Stephenson and the late Roy Hackett were part of a group who helped to overturn a ban on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors, after Mr Bailey had been refused a job interview in 1963.

The boycott, which saw the black communities and white allies boycott buses, resulted in the end of the policy, and also led to the Race Relations Act of 1965.

Video journalist: Alex Howick