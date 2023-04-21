Two gang members who murdered a rival in a botched attempt to steal a crop of cannabis being grown in south Bristol were filmed buying knives before the attack.

Aranit Lleshi, 32, was stabbed to death in Bloomfield Road, Brislington, on 24 May.

Mr Lleshi and his brother Sadik Lleshi were preparing to harvest the cannabis when they were targeted by rival London gang members.

Radian Lika, 36, and Brikel Palaj, 33, were convicted of murder after a seven-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

After scoping out the property and realising it was occupied, they drove to a nearby Sainsbury's to buy knives.

They have been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

A third man, Nikola Palaj, 29, was jailed for five years after being convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Lleshi.