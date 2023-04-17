A dog that had fallen into a quarry was rescued after it was located by a specialist drone team.

Avon Fire and Rescue crews and officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the site, in Wickwar Road in Yate near Bristol, at around 17:40 BST on Friday.

Once the missing pet was spotted using the drone's thermal imaging, firefighters were able to abseil down and rescue it, reuniting it with its grateful owners.

Although the nine-month-old dog had a broken leg, it could be seen wagging its tail as rescuers came closer.