An animal charity says it is seeing more untreated pets with medical conditions due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Bristol Animal Rescue Centre (Bristol ARC) workers are concerned more pet owners are struggling due to financial pressures.

They have recently been looking for a new family for dog Maddie who came to them suffering with serious medical issues.

Maddie has since had an eye removed and is ready to be rehomed.

Video journalist: Alexander Howick