Two mounted police officers rode after a man spotted holding his mobile phone while driving.

They saw him driving through East Reach in Taunton, Somerset last Tuesday and quickly turned their horses around and caught up with him.

It is illegal to hold and use a phone, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorcycle.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man had been issued with a traffic offence report and would be issued with a £200 fine plus six points on his licence, or he could choose to take the matter to court.