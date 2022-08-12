A dementia campaigner says he hopes his late wife would be proud of his work to raise awareness of the condition.

Tony Hall set up Bristol Dementia Action Alliance after his wife Barbara was diagnosed with the illness, and said she remains the motivation for his tireless work over the past 10 years.

Mr Hall, who was a finalist in the BBC's Make A Difference Awards in 2022, aims to continue raising awareness of dementia and educating people to improve their knowledge of the subject.

Video journalist Alex Howick