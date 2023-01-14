A woman with pneumonia waited for more than 30 hours on a hospital trolley in A&E because no beds were available.

Jenna Bailey, 39, from Bristol, went to Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) last Sunday at 19:30 GMT, after experiencing shortness of breath.

She was diagnosed with pneumonia by a consultant but had to wait in the emergency department on a trolley for 31 hours.

A spokesperson for the hospital apologised for the wait and said patient safety was its "priority".

