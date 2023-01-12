Railway lines have been closed and roads flooded after heavy rain
Flooding has hit the West Country leaving cars submerged and railways lines blocked.
Water levels had been rising after days of heavy rain and several rivers across the region burst their banks on Thursday.
Train lines have been blocked between Bristol and Swindon and drivers have been rescued from cars with some routes impassable.
The Environment Agency has issued dozens of flood alerts across the west, with at least 40 flood warnings, meaning flooding is likely.